Manchester woman arrested, charged with DUI after driving wrong way on Route 101 in Candia, NH

CANDIA, NH — A Manchester woman was arrested early Saturday morning after driving the wrong way on Route 101 in Candia, New Hampshire.
Savannah Leigh McClaughry-Bertelsen, 18, was charged with multiple offenses, including:
- reckless conduct
- aggravated DUI
- DUI
- reckless operation
- open container of alcohol
- transportation of alcoholic beverages by a minor
The incident occurred at 3:22 a.m. on Saturday, when State Police dispatch began receiving reports of a wrong-way driver on Route 101 in Raymond.
Troopers responded and safely stopped McClaughry-Bertelsen’s vehicle near mile marker 64.6 in Candia.
She was held in protective custody at the Rockingham County Jail and later released on personal recognizance bail.
McClaughry-Bertelsen is scheduled to be arraigned in Candia District Court on Monday, November 17.
Route 101 eastbound was briefly closed during the investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
