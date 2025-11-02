Manchester woman arrested, charged with DUI after driving wrong way on Route 101 in Candia, NH

CANDIA, NH — A Manchester woman was arrested early Saturday morning after driving the wrong way on Route 101 in Candia, New Hampshire.

Savannah Leigh McClaughry-Bertelsen, 18, was charged with multiple offenses, including:

reckless conduct

aggravated DUI

DUI

reckless operation

open container of alcohol

transportation of alcoholic beverages by a minor

The incident occurred at 3:22 a.m. on Saturday, when State Police dispatch began receiving reports of a wrong-way driver on Route 101 in Raymond.

Troopers responded and safely stopped McClaughry-Bertelsen’s vehicle near mile marker 64.6 in Candia.

She was held in protective custody at the Rockingham County Jail and later released on personal recognizance bail.

McClaughry-Bertelsen is scheduled to be arraigned in Candia District Court on Monday, November 17.

Route 101 eastbound was briefly closed during the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

