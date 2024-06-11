Man wins $2M prize on scratch ticket he purchased at Nantucket restaurant

NANTUCKET, Mass. — A man who works on Nantucket recently won a $2 million prize on a $50 scratch ticket that he purchased at a restaurant on the island.

Garen Downie, of Hyannis, opted to receive his “Lifetime Millions” prize in the form of a one-time payment of $1,300,000, according to the Massachusetts Lottery.

Downie told the Lottery that he works on Nantucket and buys his Lottery tickets there. He plans to invest his winnings.

Downie purchased his winning ticket at Old South Diner on Old South Road. The restaurant gets a $20,000 bonus for the sale of this ticket.

