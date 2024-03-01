Man who prompted NH Amber Alert charged with 2nd-degree murder of children’s mother, AG says

KEENE, N.H. — Authorities announced a murder charge against a man who prompted an hourslong Amber Alert early Friday morning.

37-year-old Dustin Mark Duren was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of 31-year-old Caitlyn Naffziger at 1063 Main Street in Berlin on Thursday night, according to the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office.

At 10:30 p.m., officials say police responded to the Main Street resident and found Naffziger deceased in the apartment.

Deputy Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Mitchell Weinberg determined Naffziger died from a single gunshot wound to the head and the manner of her death was a homicide.

New Hampshire State Police issued an Amber Alert around 3:30 a.m. Friday asking for the public’s assistance in locating her two kids, 4-year-old Elowyn Duren and 1-year-old Vaelyn Duren, as well as the 37-year-old Duren who was believed to have taken them.

Around 11 a.m., Duren was spotted outside the Applebee’s restaurant on Key Road in Keene, New Hampshire. Officers converged on the scene and found that all three individuals were safe.

Duren was arrested without incident. He will be arraigned in 1st Circuit Court - District Division in Berlin on Monday, March 4.

The New Hampshire Department of Justice, New Hampshire State Police, and the Berlin Police Department extend their thanks to the efforts of the Keene Police Department for assisting in responding to the report of Mr. Duren’s vehicle and his children, as well as the citizens who responded to the Amber Alert and located Duren and his vehicle.

The investigation remains ongoing.

