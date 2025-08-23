Man who confessed to killing fiancée charged with murder in new case

A Foxborough man who confessed to killing his pregnant fiancée in 2007 is accused of killing again, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office.

Boston police arrested Taylor Hurst, 42, on Thursday near City Hall Plaza. Authorities say he was wanted for murder in the July 6th death of Stephen Gomes, 52, in Jamaica Plain.

Hurst appeared from a hospital bed with his attorney sitting next to him. Hurst was not visible on-camera, but his wrist could be seen handcuffed to the edge of the bed.

Police found Gomes’ body under a bed on the second floor of an apartment, it’s believed he shared with Hurst on Patten Street. An autopsy revealed he suffered severe injuries to his head and face. After his arrest, prosecutors say Hurst told police he’d had a fight with a person he’d been living with.

In 2008, Hurst pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the 2007 death of his fiancée, Katherine MacDougall. At the time, the Worcester Telegram & Gazette reported Hurst strangled MacDougall with his hands.

Hurst was sentenced to 18-20 years for the crime and released from state prison in 2023, Suffolk County Assistant DA Jillian Bannister said at Hurst’s arraignment on Thursday. In 2024, he pled guilty to one count of animal cruelty in Wrentham and was placed on probation, according to Bannister.

Bannister said a bank card with Hurst’s name was found on a table next to the bed where Gomes’ body was discovered. Bannister said gas station security video also showed Hurst driving Gomes’ red SUV only hours before Gomes was found.

Police had attempted to stop the SUV the same day, but the driver took off, leading police on a short chase, Bannister said. Police later found the SUV abandoned. They obtained a warrant to search the vehicle and used data from the SUV’s infotainment center to retrace the SUV’s stops, ultimately leading them to the gas station with security video that showed Hurst as the driver, Bannister told the court.

She did not say what led up to Gomes’ death or the nature of the relationship between the men.

A judge ordered Hurst held without bail and to have no contact with Gomes’ family. His next court hearing is September 17.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

©2025 Cox Media Group