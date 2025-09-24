Man, two dogs rescued after truck crashes into river in East Bridgewater

EAST BRIDGEWATER, Mass — A man and two dogs were rescued after a truck crashed into a river in East Bridgewater.

According to East Bridgewater Police and Fire, around 3:55 a.m. officers were dispatched to Pleasant Street near North Central Street for a report of a crash.

Preliminary investigation indicates that a Boston man driving a Ford F-150 pickup truck left the roadway and went over a guardrail while negotiating a curve.

The truck came to a rest on its side in the Matfield River.

Firefighters used a stokes basket to remove the man from the river.

He was transported to South Shore Hospital in Weymouth with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

Two dogs were also in the vehicle at the time of the crash. Firefighters and police officers worked together to remove the dogs.

Rockland Animal Control responded and brought the dogs to the VCA South Shore Weymouth Animal Hospital for treatment. One of the dogs sustained more significant injuries than the other.

“This was a difficult scene in the middle of the night, and I want to commend our firefighters, police officers, and mutual aid partners for their teamwork in rescuing both the driver and his dogs,” said Chief Dzialo.

“This incident highlights the strong partnership between the East Bridgewater Police and Fire Departments, as well as the valuable resources and support we receive from our regional partners when unique emergencies occur,” said Deputy Chief McLaughlin.

The vehicle was removed from the water, and the scene was cleared at about 5:56 a.m.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

