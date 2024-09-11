Man threatened to ‘blow up’ Randolph bank during robbery, police say

RANDOLPH, Mass. — A man is facing criminal charges after police say he threatened to “blow up” a bank in Randolph during a robbery on Wednesday morning.

Joseph Emmanuel, 30, of Avon, was arrested on charges of armed robbery and making bomb threats, according to Randolph Police Chief Anthony Marag.

Officers responding to a report of a bank robbery and bomb threat at the Citizens Bank on South Main Street just before 9:45 a.m. learned Emmanuel had allegedly passed a note to a teller, stating he “had a bomb and that he would blow up the bank if he did not receive money,” Marag said.

The teller subsequently sounded a silent alarm button while handing Emmanuel an undisclosed amount of money, prompting a large emergency response and Randolph police established a perimeter outside the bank. The Massachusetts State Police Bomb Squad and FBI Bank Robbery Task Force were also notified.

Emmanuel was nabbed by awaiting officers after he allegedly stepped out of the bank with envelopes containing cash.

“This is an example of incredible police work by our officers who responded quickly to arrest the suspect before he could even leave the scene,” Marag said in the release. “I would like to thank our law enforcement partners who responded to the scene to assist us. I’m glad that there was a safe outcome for all involved today.”

The bank and parking lot were deemed safe by Massachusetts State Police and a Bridgewater Police Bomb Detection K9 team. No explosives were found.

Emmanuel is slated to be arraigned Wednesday afternoon in Quincy District Court.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

