Man taken into custody after altercation leads to stabbing in Leominster

LEOMINSTER, Mass. — Leominster police announced that a person has been taken into custody after an altercation Wednesday night led to a stabbing.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the area of Monarch Street following reports of two men chasing a female.

Once there, officers learned that the men were in a day-long argument, prompting one of the men to be stabbed in the thigh. The victim was taken to UMass Memorial Hospital for treatement were he is expected to survive.

After an investigation, the suspect was located at his apartment. Police obtained an arrest warrant, and he was taken into custody around 3:50 AM.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group