Man tackled after spraying unknown substance on Rep. Ilhan Omar at Minneapolis town hall

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A man wearing a black jacket was tackled to the ground after spraying an unknown substance on U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar at a town hall she was hosting in Minneapolis on Tuesday.

The audience cheered as he was pinned down and his arms were tied behind his back. In video of the event, someone in the crowd could be heard saying, “Oh my god, he sprayed something on her.” She continued the town hall after he was ushered out of the room.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

