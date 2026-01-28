Local

Man tackled after spraying unknown substance on Rep. Ilhan Omar at Minneapolis town hall

By The Associated Press
APTOPIX Congress Immigration Enforcement Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., walks beside a photograph of Renee Good, the woman shot and killed in her car by a federal immigration agent in Minneapolis, during a news conference with the Congressional Progressive Caucus as they announce an effort to limit funding for the Department of Homeland Security, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A man wearing a black jacket was tackled to the ground after spraying an unknown substance on U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar at a town hall she was hosting in Minneapolis on Tuesday.

The audience cheered as he was pinned down and his arms were tied behind his back. In video of the event, someone in the crowd could be heard saying, “Oh my god, he sprayed something on her.” She continued the town hall after he was ushered out of the room.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

