Man suffers serious injuries after stabbing near MBTA station in East Boston, police say

BOSTON — Boston Police are investigating after a person was stabbed near an MBTA station in East Boston on Tuesday.

Officers responded to reports of a stabbing in the area of Sumner and Paris Streets, next to Maverick T-stop, just after 1:15 p.m.

Police located an adult male, who has not been identified, suffering from apparent stab wounds.

The person was transported to a Boston hospital with life-threatening injuries, police say.

No arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

