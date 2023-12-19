Local

Man suffers serious injuries after stabbing near MBTA station in East Boston, police say

By Lindsey Thorpe, Boston 25 News Staff

Person suffers serious injuries after stabbing near MBTA station in East Boston, police say

By Lindsey Thorpe, Boston 25 News Staff

BOSTON — Boston Police are investigating after a person was stabbed near an MBTA station in East Boston on Tuesday.

Officers responded to reports of a stabbing in the area of Sumner and Paris Streets, next to Maverick T-stop, just after 1:15 p.m.

Police located an adult male, who has not been identified, suffering from apparent stab wounds.

The person was transported to a Boston hospital with life-threatening injuries, police say.

No arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read