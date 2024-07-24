Man suffers life-threatening injuries after being struck by van on New Hampshire highway

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A man is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after investigators say he was struck by a van on a busy New Hampshire highway on Wednesday morning.

Troopers responding to a report of a person who was hit by a vehicle on the northbound side of Interstate 293 in Manchester around 6 a.m. found a man injured in the road, according to New Hampshire State Police.

The man, whose name hasn’t been released, was rushed to a nearby hospital.

A preliminary investigation indicated that the man was in a travel lane when he was hit by the driver of a Ford E-350 SD work van in the area of mile marker 6.6, state police said. That driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with troopers.

Closures impacted northbound traffic for about two hours before all lanes were reopened just before 8:30 a.m.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or who has any additional information is asked to contact Trooper Thomas Skafidas at Thomas.W.Skafidas@dos.nh.gov or 603-227-2147.

An investigation into why the man entered the roadway remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

