Man struck and killed by a train in Deerfield

DEERFIELD, Mass. — A man was struck and killed by a train in Deerfield Thursday morning.

According to police, Deerfield police, South County EMS, and South Deerfield were dispatched around 7:53 a.m. to Elm Street to reports of a person struck by a train. That’s were a 43-year-old man was found and pronounced dead at the scene.

The train was an Amtrak train, carrying 8 passengers and 4 crew members at the time., traveling southbound.

Boston 25 has reached out to Amtrak for comments but has yet to hear back.

State Police Detectives of the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, alongside with the Deerfield Police Department will be conducting an investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

