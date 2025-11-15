Man in stable condition, facing charges after officer-involved shooting in Charlestown, NH

CHARLESTOWN, NH — A man is in stable condition and now facing charges after an officer-involved shooting in Charlestown, NH.

According to the Attorney General’s Office, around 8:30 p.m., an officer attempted to stop a speeding motor vehicle not displaying a license plate driven by 23-year-old Christian Paquette.

Paquette refused to stop, leading to a high-speed chase that ended with him fleeing on foot.

During the foot pursuit, Paquette brandished a knife and was shot by the officer after refusing to drop the weapon.

Paquette was taken to the hospital, where he remains in stable condition. The officer was not physically injured.

Paquette has been charged with various offenses by the Charlestown Police Department in connection with the police chase of his vehicle, and his actions towards the officer, the AG’s office said.

An investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

Charlestown, NH is located on the Vermont border.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

