New Hampshire State Police investigating following officer-involved shooting in Charlestown

CONCORD, NH — New Hampshire State Police are investigating after reports of an officer-involved shooting occurred in Charlestown.

According to Attorney General John M. Formella, the incident occurred during a reported motor-vehicle stop near the area of Caryl Lane and Claremont Road in Charlestown. One person was reported injured, an adult male.

At this time, members of the Attorney General’s Office and members of the New Hampshire State Police Major Crime Unit are on scene actively investigating.

There is no further information at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

