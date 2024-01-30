Man stabbed, baby injured in altercation in Lawrence, police say

LAWRENCE, Mass. — An altercation in Lawrence left a baby injured and a man with stab wounds Monday night, according to police.

The incident happened in the Newbury Street area around 4 p.m., police said.

Responding officers located an adult male suffering from stab wounds. Police say before the fight broke out, the man was holding up an infant who was injured but not stabbed.

The man and the baby were treated on scene before being transported to Lawrence General Hospital. Police say they were later both transferred to Boston Hospitals.

Police did not say the nature of the infant’s injuries or the condition of the man.

The incident is not believed to be random.

Police and Essex County District Attorney’s Office are investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

