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Man sought in connection with indecent assault at Boston MBTA station

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff
Man sought in connection with indecent assault at Boston MBTA station
By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff

Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man in connection with an allegedly indecent assault and battery at a Boston train station.

MBTA Transit Police shared images on social of a man wanted in connection with the alleged incident on the Maverick Station elevator on October 4.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Transit Police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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