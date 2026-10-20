Man sought in connection with indecent assault at Boston MBTA station

Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man in connection with an allegedly indecent assault and battery at a Boston train station.

MBTA Transit Police shared images on social of a man wanted in connection with the alleged incident on the Maverick Station elevator on October 4.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Transit Police.

ID Sought re: Indecent Assault & Battery 10/4 420PM MBTA Maverick Station on escalator. Recognize this person of interest? Pls contact our CIU at 617-222-1050 w/any info you may have. You can remain anonymous. TY pic.twitter.com/aMgQCIgJDw — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) October 20, 2026

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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