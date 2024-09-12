Man seriously injured after stabbing on MBTA bus in Boston

BOSTON — A man suffered serious injuries after a stabbing on an MBTA bus in Boston.

According to Transit Police on September 11around 7:30 p.m., 2 adult men were engaged in a verbal altercation on board an MBTA bus at Weld Avenue Station.

During the dispute, the altercation turned physical. As a result, the victim sustained a serious stab wound and was transported to a local hospital by Boston EMS for emergency care, police say.

The victim is expected to survive, no arrests have been made.

The stabbing is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

