Man seriously injured after stabbing on MBTA bus in Boston

BOSTON — A man suffered serious injuries after a stabbing on an MBTA bus in Boston.
According to Transit Police on September 11around 7:30 p.m., 2 adult men were engaged in a verbal altercation on board an MBTA bus at Weld Avenue Station.
During the dispute, the altercation turned physical. As a result, the victim sustained a serious stab wound and was transported to a local hospital by Boston EMS for emergency care, police say.
The victim is expected to survive, no arrests have been made.
The stabbing is under investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
