Man seriously injured after stabbing in Lynn, suspect in custody, police say

LYNN, Mass. — A man has been arrested following a stabbing in Lynn Monday night that left a man seriously injured.

Police say a 37-year-old man suffered serious wounds after being stabbed on Liberty Street around 7: 53 p.m., Lynn police said.

Officers were able to save the victim’s life by applying tourniquets before transporting him to Massachusetts General Hospital. He is expected to survive.

Alejandro Esteban, 54, of Lynn was arrested and charged with armed assault to murder.

“We would like to thank the life-saving actions of our responding First Division officers, the thorough investigation by our Detectives assigned to the Criminal Investigative Division and the assistance of the Massachusetts State Police in this investigation,” said Lynn police in a statement.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

