Man rushed to hospital after jumping in a rip current to rescue 13-year-old son at Salisbury Beach

SALISBURY, Mass. — Two people were transported to the hospital after four people including a child were caught in a rip current off the beach in Salisbury.

Witnesses say a 13-year-old boy was caught in a rip current when his father went in to try to help him he ended up getting stuck too.

“I heard someone yelling and it was child saying help help so the father went running into the water and they both got in trouble,” said Robin DiNatale, bystander who called 911.

Two Good Samaritans at the beach jumped in to the water help and was able to get the young boy back to the shore, but the boy’s father was still at least 100 yards out.

“There were two gentleman on the beach the younger one went running in and then so did the other one,” said DiNatale.

When Salisbury fire and police arrived on scene, an officer and the fire chief rushed into the water to rescue the boy’s father. Police say the man had been out there for at least 20 minutes.

When rescuers brought the man back to shore, emergency crews jumped in and immediately started life-saving measures.

He was transported to a local area hospital in unknown condition.

One of the Good Samaritans was hospitalized due to trouble breathing. He has since been released, police say.

Massachusetts State Police Air Wings and Newburyport Coast Guard also responded to the rescue.

There are no lifeguard on this section of the beach at this time of year, despite lifeguards saying it is the worst section for rip currents.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group