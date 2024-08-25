Man pronounced dead after being pulled from Stow lake ID’d as former Hudson fire chief

The man who was pronounced deceased after being pulled from a lake in Stow Saturday has been identified as a former Chief of the Hudson Fire Department.

Frederick Dusseault, 70, was pulled from Lake Boon Saturday after he could no longer be seen above the water. CPR was administered before Dusseault was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

On Sunday, current Hudson Fire Chief Jamie Desautels called his predecessor a “respected leader who dedicated his life to serving others. "

“I extend our deepest and heartfelt condolences from the Hudson Fire Department to the family and loved ones of Chief Dusseault. His legacy of service, leadership and unwavering commitment to our community will never be forgotten,” said Chief Desautels. “His passing is a profound loss for all who knew him.”

Lake Boon is about one-and-a-half miles long, covering about 163 acres in the towns of Stow and Hudson.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

