Man killed in weekend crash in New Hampshire, state police say

PINKHAM’S GRANT, N.H. — A man was killed in a weekend crash in northern New Hampshire, state police said.

Peter Canty, 77, of Jackson, died following the crash on New Hampshire Route 16 on Saturday, state police said.

Just before 6 p.m. Saturday, state troopers responded to a crash near 467 Route 16 in Pinkham’s Grant.

When troopers arrived, they found a crash involving a sedan and an SUV.

A preliminary investigation found that a 2018 Chevrolet Cruze, driven by Mark Taillon of Gorham was traveling northbound on Route 16, crossed the double solid yellow lines, and struck a southbound 1999 Chevrolet Suburban driven by Canty, state police said.

Canty was pronounced dead at the scene, state police said. Taillon suffered minor injuries.

Route 16 was closed in both directions for approximately four hours while the crash was investigated and debris was cleared.

The New Hampshire State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene to investigate.

Assisting state police with their investigation were Gorham Police and Fire, Jackson Fire, the New Hampshire Department of Transportation, and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

All aspects of the crash remain under investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or with information that may assist the investigation is asked to contact Trooper First Class Daniel Quartulli at Daniel.R.Quartulli@dos.nh.gov or at 603-223-8993.

Pinkham’s Grant is a township north of North Conway. The grant lies entirely within the White Mountain National Forest. As of the 2020 United States census, the township’s population was zero.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

