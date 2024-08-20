Local

Man killed in shooting on Dorchester’s Trent Steet identified, police searching for murder suspect

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff

Dorchester shooting scene

DORCHESTER — The man shot and killed on Trent Street in Dorchester earlier this month was identified by officials on Tuesday night.

Leudis Mejia Sanchez, 49, of Dorchester was found suffering from a gunshot wound inside of 5 Trent Street alongside one other person suffering from non-life-threatening injuries, Boston police say.

Boston police say they are investigating the shooting as a homicide.

“Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact the Boston Police Homicide Unit at 617-343-4470,” Boston police say. Community members wishing to assist in this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463).

