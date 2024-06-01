Man killed, 2 children injured in Plymouth crash that sent car into river, officials say

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — A person is dead and two children are injured following a crash on Route 3 in Plymouth.

The crash happened shortly after 5 p.m., Friday, on Route 3 Southbound. That is when a 2015 Nissan Rogue being operated by a 50-year-old Plymouth man, left the roadway and went down an embankment before coming to rest on its roof in the Eel River, according to State Police.

The driver was transported via MedFlight to a Boston hospital where he later died.

There were two children in the vehicle as well, a 13-year-old girl and an 11-year-old boy. Both suffered serious injuries and remain in the hospital, State Police say.

Officials are still working to determine what caused the car to leave the roadway.

Officials closed the left and right travel lanes for approximately three hours while crews worked to investigate the crash. Traffic was able to use the breakdown lane during that time, State Police say.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

