Man indicted on murder charge months after body found in woods in central Mass. town

WORCESTER, Mass. — A man has been indicted on a charge of murder in the beating death of another man whose body was found in the woods in Hubbardston earlier this year, authorities announced Wednesday.

Ryan Wilcox, 32, of Worcester, was arraigned Monday in Worcester County Superior Court on one count of murder in the death of Mitchell Burke, also of Worcester, according to Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early, Jr.

Early said a Worcester County Grand Jury handed up the indictment on June 25.

Officers found Burke’s body in the woods off Brigham Street in Hubbardston just before 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4, according to Early’s office.

Two days after Burke was found dead, Wilcox was initially arraigned on charges of one count each of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, assault with a dangerous weapon, and armed assault with intent to murder.

Wilcox is being held without bail. He is due back in court in late August.

An investigation into Burke‘s death remains ongoing.

