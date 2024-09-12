Man hospitalized with severe burns in Boston, police say

BOSTON — A man was rushed to the hospital Wednesday night with severe burns, according to authorities.

Boston Police say they responded to Park Plaza behind the Four Seasons Hotel around 8:11 p.m. for a report of a person on fire.

Arriving officers found a man suffering from major burns.

He was rushed to an area hospital where his condition is unknown at this time.

A Boston Police spokesperson says they’re investigating whether or not the incident was politically motivated.

No further information was immediately available.

