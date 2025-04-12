Man hospitalized with serious injuries following single-vehicle rollover in Wakefield

WAKEFIELD, Mass. — A man was hospitalized with serious injuries following a single-vehicle rollover in Wakefield on Saturday morning.

Around 6:27 a.m., the Wakefield Fire and Police Departments received a call reporting that a car crashed and rolled over in the area of 384 Vernon St. The crash occurred amid snowy weather conditions and wet roads.

Upon arrival, firefighters and police observed a car upside down on its roof in the roadway, along with a wooden utility pole that was snapped as a result of the crash.

The single occupant of the car was still inside the vehicle. Firefighters took about three minutes to remove the person from the vehicle. He was then transported by ambulance to Lahey Hospital & Medical Center in Burlington with serious injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Wakefield Police Department.

Wakefield firefighters stretched a hose line as a precaution in case of a fire due to the spread of vehicle fluids on the ground. After that, firefighters applied Speedy Dry absorbent on the affected area to soak up the vehicle fluids, before cleaning up the debris from the scene.

The Wakefield Municipal Gas & Light Department was called to the scene to repair the broken utility pole. The incident resulted in a power outage in the neighborhood that lasted for about two hours.

“I’d like to give our firefighters credit for a quick response to this rollover crash,” said Fire Chief Michael Sullivan. “We were able to extricate the occupant very quickly from the vehicle and get him off to the hospital shortly after the crash. This incident is a reminder to all drivers to be extra cautious when operating on roads that are wet and snowy. As always, we thank our partners at the Wakefield Police Department for their assistance and professionalism in responding to this crash.”

