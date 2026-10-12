Man hospitalized after stabbing in Roslindale, police say

BOSTON — A man was stabbed in Roslindale on Monday afternoon, according to police.

The incident happened on 38 Stellman Road. The victim was transported to the hospital.

Boston police said he had non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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