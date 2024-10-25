Man hospitalized after stabbing in Boston’s South End

BOSTON — A man was taken to the hospital after a stabbing in Boston’s South End Friday afternoon.

Officers responded to the area of 474 Massachusetts Avenue around 2:48 p.m. and found an adult male suffering from stab wounds.

No arrest has been made at this time.

The stabbing is currently under investigation.

An immediate update on the victim’s condition was not available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group