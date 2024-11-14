Man flown to hospital after getting pinned under bus that crashed through Fitchburg terminal

FITCHBURG, Mass. — A 65-year-old man was flown to the hospital after he got struck and pinned under a bus that crashed through a packed transportation depot in Fitchburg on Thursday morning.

A Montachusett Regional Transit Authority bus barreled through the glass facade of the Fitchburg Intermodal Transportation Center terminal, striking the man inside shortly before 8 a.m., according to the Fitchburg Fire Department.

Emergency crews responded to the scene of the crash and removed the pinned victim from underneath the bus, officials said.

The victim, whose name hasn’t been released, was said to be “conscious and alert” when he was airlifted to the hospital with “very serious” injuries.

Photos shared with Boston 25 News showed the MART bus lodged inside the building, firefighters working to free the victim, and debris scattered everywhere.

It wasn’t immediately clear how many people were on the bus at the time of the crash and there were no other reported injuries.

MRTA warned commuters that all bus routes will be delayed and running late until the transit depot has been cleared.

The Montachusett Regional Transit Authority operates the transportation center, which is located just steps away from the Fitchburg State University campus at 100 Main Street.

The Fitchburg Intermodal Transportation Center is a stop on the MBTA commuter rail Fitchburg line and a hub for the MRTA’s local and intercity bus routes.

There were no additional details immediately available.

The crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

