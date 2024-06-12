Man facing slew of charges after police chase, triggering shelter-in-place order at NH university

HOOKSETT, NH — A Connecticut man is facing charges after allegedly leading police on a pursuit in New Hampshire before triggering a shelter-in-place at a university.

Shortly after 6:30 p.m. Tuesday night, New Hampshire state troopers were notified to be on the lookout for a vehicle that drove off from an attempted traffic stop by the Lee Police Department. Police were made aware that the driver had also caused a crash, damaging property damage in Rochester before fleeing from Lee police.

A trooper then notified the BOLO’d vehicle, a black 2000 Mercedes ML320 driving south on Route 125 in Epping. The trooper tried to stop the car but state police say the driver sped off, driving erratically before turning onto Route 101 westbound and Interstate 93 northbound.

After turning into the Southern New Hampshire University campus in Hooksett, the driver reached a dead-end and bailed out of the vehicle, racing into the woods on foot. As the SNHU was alerted and told to shelter in place, troopers being assisted by the State Police Canine Unit and the State Police Unmanned Aerial Systems Unit began to comb the forest.

Michael J. Delucco, 23, of Cromwell, Connecticut was found in a wooded area next to East Side Drive in Hooksett and taken into custody by a K9 unit.

State police say Delucco is facing charges of felony reckless conduct and misdemeanor charges of disobeying an officer, aggravated driving under the influence of drugs, driving under the influence of drugs – second offense, operating after suspension – DUI conviction, resisting arrest or detention, and disorderly conduct. The Cromwell native also received a civil violation for reckless operation.

Delucco was held in preventative detention at the Rockingham County House of Corrections pending a scheduled appearance in Brentwood District Court on Wednesday,

The incident is still under investigation by New Hampshire State Police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

