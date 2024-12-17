Man facing OUI charge after rear-ending Mass. State Police cruiser on Storrow Drive in Boston

BOSTON — A man is facing charges after authorities say he crashed into the back of a state trooper’s cruiser on Storrow Drive in Boston late Monday night.

Melvin Lopez, 32, of Chelsea, is slated to be arraigned Tuesday in Boston Municipal Court on several charges including operating under the influence of alcohol, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Lopez was driving a 2013 Acura SUV on the eastbound side of Storrow Drive near Kenmore Square when he rear-ended the cruiser, state police said.

The trooper, whose name hasn’t been released, was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Both vehicles were badly damaged in the wreck.

There were no additional details available.

