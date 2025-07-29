Man facing murder charge after woman found shot to death in Newmarket, NH home

NEWMARKET, NH — A man is facing a murder charge in connection with the death of a woman in Newmarket, New Hampshire.

Police responded to a home on Maple Street just before midnight for a welfare check. Officers entered the home and found Kylie Fritz, 38, lying dead on the floor.

Police said Fritz appeared to be suffering from a gunshot wound.

An arrest warrant was issued Tuesday for 39-year-old Stephen Field, charging him with one count of second-degree murder and one count of Falsifying Physical Evidence, contrary to RSA 641:6.

Field is scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday morning in Brentwood District Court.

