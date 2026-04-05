BOSTON — There has been a steady increase of individuals joining the Catholic church over the past couple of years, according to numbers shared by the Archdiocese of Boston.

The first year after the election of Pope Leo XIV, the first pope from the United States, many Catholic churches across America are welcoming their highest numbers of new Catholics in recent years, according to an article written in The New York Times.

Over the past four years though, according to the Archdiocese of Boston, the Catholic church has seen a steady and significant increase.

Archdiocese of Boston: Steady increase in individuals joining the Catholic church Archbishop Richard Henning delivers the Easter Sunday homily. (April 4, 2026)

Regarding specifically catechumens participating in the Rite of Election, according to the spokesperson, in 2023 there were 299 new members, in 2024 there were 360 new members, in 2025 there were 438 new members, and in 2026 so far there has been 680.

According to The New York Times article, the reason for the increase could be multiple things, including the desire for community, social and political instability, outreach to young people and technological change.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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