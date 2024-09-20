Man facing charges in theft of historical memorabilia from Paxton Council on Aging

PAXTON, Mass. — Several war medallions and other precious items were recovered from a man’s home after he allegedly burglarized the Paxton Council on Aging and Historical Commission.

Rowan Wallace, a Paxton resident, is charged with breaking and entering in the nighttime, larceny from a building, wanton destruction of property under $1,200, and wanton destruction of property over $1,200.

Officers responding to 17 West Street for a past breaking and entering on Wednesday found shattered broken glass and a window screen dislodged, according to police.

Investigators processed the crime scene and after several days, were able to lift latent fingerprints. Using the Worcester Police Latent Print Unit for analysis, the fingerprints were positively identified as Wallace’s.

An arrest warrant was issued for him and he was taken into custody shortly thereafter.

Medals, valuable coins, and other items were recovered from Wallace’s residence after a subsequent search. Police say a majority of the items taken in the initial burglary were recovered.

He was arraigned in Worcester District Court on Thursday.

