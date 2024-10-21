Man facing charges in Fitchburg shooting that left 1 person dead, another injured, DA says

FITCHBURG, Mass. — A man is facing charges in connection with a double shooting in Fitchburg on Sunday night that left one person dead and another injured, authorities announced Monday morning.

Jarrod Hegarty, 32, of Townsend, is slated to be arraigned in Fitchburg District Court on charges of two counts of armed assault with intent to murder, assault and battery with a firearm, and possession of a firearm without an FID card, according to Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early, Jr.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting in the area of 360 Main Street around 6:40 p.m. found two men suffering from gunshot wounds, Early’s office said in a news release.

One victim was taken to UMass Memorial HealthAlliance Leominster Campus, where he was pronounced deceased. The second victim was taken to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester and is said to be in stable condition. Their names haven’t been released.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 10 Fatal Fitchburg shooting

During an investigation at the scene, Hegarty was identified as the suspected shooter and was still in a nearby building, the DA’s office said. Shortly before 1 a.m., Hegarty left the building and surrendered to authorities.

A Boston 25 photographer captured video of a shirtless man, who was seen slowly making his way outside where he was put into handcuffs. Boston 25 also observed police and a SWAT team ordering people out of a building near the crime scene with their weapons drawn.

The shooting happened just a short distance from the campus of Fitchburg State University.

Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the DA’s office are assisting Fitchburg police with an investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group