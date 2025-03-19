Man facing charges after stabbing at McDonald’s in NH leaves victim hospitalized, police say

NASHUA, N.H. — A man is facing criminal charges after a stabbing at a McDonald’s restaurant in New Hampshire on Tuesday left another man hospitalized, authorities said.

Jose Vasquez, 22, of Nashua, is slated to be arraigned Wednesday afternoon on charges including two counts of first-degree assault with a deadly weapon, and falsifying physical evidence, according to the Nashua Police Department.

Officers responding to a report of a stabbing at the McDonald’s on East Hollis Street in Nashua found a 32-year-old man lying on the ground suffering from multiple stab wounds, police noted.

The victim was rushed to an area hospital, where he remains in serious condition.

Vasquez, who initially fled the scene of the stabbing, later surrendered to investigators, according to police.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact Nashua police at 603-589-1665.

An investigation is ongoing.

