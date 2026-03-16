Man facing attempted murder charges after double stabbing at southern New Hampshire home

LONDONDERRY, N.H. — A man is facing charges after police say he stabbed two people at a home in a town in southern New Hampshire on Sunday night.

Chandler Walden, 29, of Londonderry, is slated to be arraigned Monday in Derry District Court on charges including two counts each of attempted murder, as well as first-and second-degree assault with a deadly weapon, the Londonderry Police Department announced.

Officers responding to a report of a stabbing at a home on Chase Road in Londonderry just before 9 p.m. found two people suffering from multiple stab wounds and lacerations, according to police.

The victims, whose names haven’t been released, were rushed to local hospitals with serious injuries.

Investigators later identified Walden as a suspect in the double stabbing, tracked him down at his home, and took him into custody.

Police didn’t comment on the motive in this case, but noted that Walden and the victims were known to each other.

Walden is being held at the Rockingham County House of Corrections pending his court appearance.

An investigation is ongoing.

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