Man facing animal cruelty charge after emaciated pup found tied to guard rail on Route 1A in Revere

REVERE, Mass. — A Dorchester man will face an animal cruelty charge after an emaciated puppy was recently found tied to a guard rail on Route 1A and left there, police said Thursday.

Derek Fletcher, 40, of Dorchester will be charged in Chelsea District Court with one count of animal cruelty in the case, police said in a Facebook post.

The pitbull mix pup, subsequently named “Miracle,” was found abandoned on Route 1A northbound between Jackson and York around 1:30 a.m. on May 29.

Detectives were able to identify Fletcher as the suspect “based on numerous tips from the community and the investigation conducted by the Revere Police Department,” police said.

“This is another great example of how information from our community helps us hold people accountable for their actions.” Revere Police Chief David Callahan said in a statement. “Information provided to the detectives allowed them to track down the person responsible and he is being prosecuted.”

‘Miracle’: Police need your help after emaciated pup found tied to guard rail on Route 1A in Revere (Revere Police)

Police also thanked Lisa Cutting, owner at Oceanview Kennel & Pet Resort in Revere, who is reportedly caring for the abandoned puppy.

“Special thank you to Lisa Cutting of Ocean View Kennel for her assistance and for caring for the dog now known as Miracle,” police said.

In an earlier post on Facebook, Cutting asked the public to come forward with any information “to find the person responsible who abandoned this sweet emaciated pity mix.”

“She is skin and bones, somebody needs to be held responsible,” Cutting wrote at the time.

Miracle was later evaluated by a veterinarian, Cutting wrote in another post. The pup is around 7 months old, weighs 31 pounds, and is on special diet.

“Justice for Miracle,” Cutting wrote in a post on Facebook on Thursday afternoon, after police announced the charge against Fletcher.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group