‘Miracle’: Police seek your help after emaciated pup found tied to guard rail on Route 1A in Revere

REVERE, Mass. — Police are seeking the public’s help to find the person who tied an emaciated puppy to a guard rail on Route 1A and left the helpless animal there.

The pitbull mix pup, subsequently named “Miracle,” was found abandoned on Route 1A northbound between Jackson and York early Wednesday morning.

“Looking for any information on this dog that was abandoned,” police said in a Facebook post on Monday.

In a Facebook post, Lisa Cutting, owner at Oceanview Kennel & Pet Resort in Revere, who is reportedly caring for the abandoned puppy, also asked the public to come forward with any information “to find the person responsible who abandoned this sweet emaciated pity mix.”

“She is skin and bones, somebody needs to be held responsible,” Cutting wrote, adding that the puppy was found around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Miracle was later evaluated by a veterinarian, Cutting wrote in another post on Thursday.

“Hi all my Facebook fans it’s me miracle wanted to give you an update on my first visit to the doctors (sic),” the post read. “Good news is I’m heartworm negative I could use some weight, as the doctor said between a scale from three to nine, three being the worst, I’m a three.”

‘Miracle’: Police need your help after emaciated pup found tied to guard rail on Route 1A in Revere (Revere Police)

According to the post, Miracle is around 7 months old, currently weighs 31 pounds, is awaiting results of blood work, and is on special diet.

“I was dewormed and had all my vaccines. I go back in 2 weeks to make sure my body can handle eating but I feel happy and safe cozy and warm,” the post read. “I will keep you updated and follow my journey, love you all.”

“My teeth are warm maybe by humans or maybe by me eating rocks because I was so hungry. I think I lived outside my entire life. Today I love (sic) inside and I am eating yummy food,” the post concluded.

Some people took to Facebook to share their outrage about the small pup being abandoned on the roadway.

“Can you even imagine doing this and driving away??” wrote Donna Tenaglia.

“How can people be so cruel !!??” wrote Patti Mackiewicz Nunes.

Anyone with information on the animal cruelty case is urged to call Revere Police Detective David Caramanica at 781-656-1131 ext. 60342 or email dcaramanica@reverepolice.org.

People can also submit a tip to police by texting the keyword REVEREPD to 847411 (tip411), adding a space, typing in the information, and hitting send.

“We need your help,” Cutting wrote.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group