Man exposed himself, committed lewd act in front of passengers on flight to Boston, feds say

BOSTON — A man is facing federal charges after officials say he exposed himself and committed a lewd act in front of fellow passengers while on a flight to Boston on Monday.

Krishna Kunapuli, 39, of India, was charged by criminal complaint with one count of lewd, indecent, and obscene acts while in the special aircraft jurisdiction of the United States, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Massachusetts announced Tuesday.

Kunapuli was flying on an Etihad Airlines flight from Abu Dhabi to Logan International Airport when he allegedly made unwanted sexual advances toward a female passenger, touching her hair and taking photos of her without permission, charging documents indicated. A crew member is said to have intervened, forcing Kunapuli back to his seat.

Later in the flight, two male passengers seated near Kunapuli noticed him performing a lewd act on himself under a blanket with his genitals fully exposed at times, federal investigators alleged.

The charge of lewd, indecent, and obscene acts while in the special aircraft jurisdiction of the United States provides for a sentence of up to 90 days in prison, up to one year of supervised release, and a fine of up to $5,000.

Kunapuli is expected to appear in federal court in Boston on Tuesday.

