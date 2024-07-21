Man drowns in Lakeville pond

Police are investigating after a man drowned in a Lakeville pond Saturday.

Police say a man in his 60s went missing in Long Pond shortly before 5:00 p.m., Lakeville police.

The missing man was found at 5:43 p.m. and responders attempted life-saving measures before the man was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

State police with the Plymouth County District Attorney’s office are investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

