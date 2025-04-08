Mass. home of late Red Sox president Larry Lucchino is up for sale. Take a look inside

BROOKLINE, Mass. — A Massachusetts home that belonged to Larry Lucchino, the late president and CEO of the Boston Red Sox, is up for sale.

Lucchino’s former home at 130 Cabot Street in Brookline is on the market for $7.5 million, according to a Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty listing.

The home sits on a generous corner lot in Chestnut Hill and features six bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a private guest entryway, a private office, a gym, a three-car garage, a wine cellar, a media room, wet bars, walk-in closets, multiple laundry rooms, and a chef’s kitchen, among other amenities.

“This estate is a rare offering in Brookline’s most sought-after neighborhoods,” the listing stated.

Lucchino’s family plans to donate proceeds from the sale of the home to charity, according to reports.

Take a look inside the home:

Lucchino, who helped the Red Sox vanquish the proverbial “curse of the Bambino” in 2004, died of congenital heart failure in the spring of 2024 at the age of 78. He was also a three-time cancer survivor.

He served as the franchise’s president during a historic 14-year run of success from 2002 through 2015, during which the club won three World Series championships in 2004, 2007, and 2013.

Under Lucchino’s leadership, Fenway Park underwent a series of modernized enhancements, Boston established the Major League Baseball record for consecutive sellouts, and he created the Red Sox Foundation, a philanthropic powerhouse.

Lucchino purchased the Pawtucket Red Sox, Boston’s longtime Triple-A affiliate, in 2015 and had served as chairman and principal owner of the Worcester Red Sox.

Before making the move to the Red Sox organization, Lucchino served as president of the Baltimore Orioles from 1988-93 and president of the San Diego Padres from 1995-2001.

