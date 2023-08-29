Man dressed in rubber duck costume rides Duck Boat around Boston as fantasy football punishment

BOSTON — Those who play fantasy football with their friends understand that finishing in last place comes with the risk of some form of public embarrassment.

Sam Coveney found out just what that is all about after he came in dead last in a 12-person league made up of his college buddies.

“The rules of the punishment were to spend 12 hours in a rubber ducky costume or take four consecutive Duck Boat tours,” Coveney told Boston 25. “I opted for the latter.”

Coveney said he spent six consecutive hours, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, riding in a Duck Boat and taking in the sights along the popular route from the Museum of Science, to Copley Square, through the Public Garden and Boston Common, ultimately leading into the Charles River.

Coveney documented his experience and shared photos of his journey, during which he also wore a sign that read, “I ‘duck’ at fantasy football.”

His punishment came as football fans across the globe gear up for the 2023 NFL season, and for Coveney, it marks a chance to redeem his bottom-of-the-barrel showing.

