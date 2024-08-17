Man dies after falling onto third rail at MBTA's Park Street Station

A man is dead after falling onto the electrified third rail at the MBTA’s Park Street station, transit officials tell Boston 25.

An initial investigation revealed the man appeared to be impaired or under the influence of some intoxicant when he tumbled into the put of a southbound Red Line platform shortly before noon, MTBA Transit Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan said.

The man was pronounced deceased at the station.

While transit police are investigating the incident, it does not appear suspicious, police said.

“On behalf of the Transit Police and the entire MBTA organization we offer our most sincere condolences to the decedent’s family and friends,” Sullivan said.

The MBTA warned riders of the delay caused by the incident shortly after noon. Shuttle buses replaced Red Line trains between Harvard and Broadway while Green Line trains temporarily skipped over Park Street.

Red Line: Delays of about 20 minutes due to a medical emergency at Park Street. Trains are standing by at stations. — MBTA (@MBTA) August 17, 2024

Normal service resumed around 2:00 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

