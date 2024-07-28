Man dies after boating crash on New Hampshire lake

A man is dead after a boating crash on a New Hampshire lake early Sunday morning, state police say.

Thomas Mead, 76, of Tilton was on the Lake Winnisquam water in a small cull rowing craft when he was struck by a pontoon boat driven by a 17-year-old boy around 6:42 a.m., New Hampshire State Police say.

The teen pulled Mead into the pontoon boat and began to perform CPR until medical and fire crews arrived on the scene. Mead was rushed to Concord Hospital- Laconia where he was pronounced deceased.

Members of the Tilton Police Department, Sanbornton Police Department, Belmont Fire Department, Franklin Fire Department and Tilton-Northfield Fire & EMS assisted state police at the crash.

The crash is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Marine Patrol Sgt. Joshua Dirth at (603) 227-2115 or Joshua.E.Dirth@DOS.NH.GOV.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

