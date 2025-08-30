Man deported from US in 2008 arrested in Rhode Island on child molestation charges

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — An Ecuadorian national deported from the United States in 2008 remains in federal custody after his arrest in Rhode Island on state child molestation charges.

Manuel Yochuzga-Yopangue, a/k/a Manuel Yupangui, 34, pleaded guilty in federal court in Rhode Island to a charge of illegal re-entry, acting U.S. Attorney Sara Miron Bloom said in a statement on Friday.

Yochuzga-Yopangue most recently came to the attention of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement through an automated biometric fingerprint match of fingerprints entered into the National Crime Information Center, Miron Bloom said.

He was arrested in Rhode Island in May on state child molestation charges.

Immigration records show that Yochuzga-Yopangue was removed from the U.S. in August 2008.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 28.

