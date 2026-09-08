Man dead in motorcycle crash in New Bedford

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. — A man has died after a serious crash involving a motorcycle and a motor vehicle on Friday night.

Officers were dispatched to the intersection of Walnut Street and South Sixth Street at approximately 9:55 p.m. after receiving 911 calls reporting a crash.

Upon arrival, police found a motorcycle in the intersection with significant damage.

21-year-old Anthony Navarro Rodriguez of New Bedford was located on the ground with significant injuries.

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He was transported to a local hospital and then medflighted for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

He was pronounced deceased on Saturday, September 5 from his injuries.

The Saturn sedan involved in the crash remained on scene and is cooperating with police.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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