Man dead in motorcycle crash in New Bedford

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. — A man has died after a serious crash involving a motorcycle and a motor vehicle on Friday night.
Officers were dispatched to the intersection of Walnut Street and South Sixth Street at approximately 9:55 p.m. after receiving 911 calls reporting a crash.
Upon arrival, police found a motorcycle in the intersection with significant damage.
21-year-old Anthony Navarro Rodriguez of New Bedford was located on the ground with significant injuries.
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He was transported to a local hospital and then medflighted for treatment of life-threatening injuries.
He was pronounced deceased on Saturday, September 5 from his injuries.
The Saturn sedan involved in the crash remained on scene and is cooperating with police.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
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