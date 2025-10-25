Man dead after motorcycle crash in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Mass. — A man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Hamilton.

According to Hamilton police, on Thursday night, around 7:50 p.m., officers responded to reports of a possible motorcycle accident in the area of 651 Bay Road (Route 1A).

Upon arrival, officers found a heavily damaged motorcycle on the sidewalk across from 651 Bay Road, along with a helmet lying in the roadway.

As officers searched the nearby property, they located a male subject, later identified as 31-year-old Rico Lauranzano of Beverly, Massachusetts, who had sustained severe injuries.

Officers immediately began life-saving measures, and Lauranzano was transported to Beverly Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Preliminary investigation suggests crash was a single-motorcycle accident, though it remains unclear whether speed or alcohol played a role in the incident.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact Hamilton Police Detectives at (978) 468-1212.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

