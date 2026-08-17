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Man seriously hurt following stabbing in Dorchester

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff
Man seriously hurt following stabbing in Dorchester Man seriously hurt following stabbing in Dorchester
By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff

BOSTON — A man is seriously hurt after a stabbing in Dorchester early Monday morning.

According to police, around 3:20 a.m., officers were called to the area of Wilbert Road and Harvard Street for a person stabbed.

Upon arrival, officers found a male suffering from life-threatening stab wounds.

No arrests have been made, and the stabbing remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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