Man seriously hurt following stabbing in Dorchester

BOSTON — A man is seriously hurt after a stabbing in Dorchester early Monday morning.

According to police, around 3:20 a.m., officers were called to the area of Wilbert Road and Harvard Street for a person stabbed.

Upon arrival, officers found a male suffering from life-threatening stab wounds.

No arrests have been made, and the stabbing remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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