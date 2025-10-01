Man critically injured in fall from boat off North Shore

NEWBURYPORT, Mass. — A man was critically injured in a fall from a boat off the North Shore of Massachusetts on Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

Emergency officials in Newburyport learned that a man who had fallen off a boat about five miles from the shore needed medical attention, according to the Newburyport Police Department.

Other individuals on the boat performed CPR on the man before first responders met the vessel at a private dock on Plum Island Point and rushed him to a local hospital.

The man, whose name hasn’t been released, was last said to be in critical condition.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

