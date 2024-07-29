Man critically injured, arrest made in shooting near Jackson Square T station, police say

BOSTON — A victim sustained serious injuries after a shooting near Jackson Square T station on Monday.
Officers responding to 245 Centre Street just after 2:30 p.m. for a report of multiple shots fired found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, according to Boston Police.
The man was transported to an area hospital with injuries that are considered to be life-threatening.
Officials say the suspected shooter was seen driving a scooter. A short time later, police found a person matching that description and arrested them.
Authorities say the suspect had a firearm on them. The suspect’s name is not being released at this time.
Video shows a truck with a bullet hole in the driver’s side window.
The facts and circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.
No further information was immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW
©2024 Cox Media Group