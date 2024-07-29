Man critically injured, arrest made in shooting near Jackson Square T station, police say

BOSTON — A victim sustained serious injuries after a shooting near Jackson Square T station on Monday.

Officers responding to 245 Centre Street just after 2:30 p.m. for a report of multiple shots fired found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, according to Boston Police.

The man was transported to an area hospital with injuries that are considered to be life-threatening.

Officials say the suspected shooter was seen driving a scooter. A short time later, police found a person matching that description and arrested them.

Authorities say the suspect had a firearm on them. The suspect’s name is not being released at this time.

Video shows a truck with a bullet hole in the driver’s side window.

JP Jackson Square shooting

The facts and circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

